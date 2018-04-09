Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Ready for offseason

Danault (neck) told reporters he was back to full health and training for next year, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Danault's neck injury kept him in the press box for the Habs' last 14 outings of the year, but it would appear he is ready to go for 2018-19. Unfortunately for the Quebec native, there will be no postseason for Montreal, otherwise he may have been able to return to action. If he can stay healthy, the center is capable of cracking the 40-point threshold, as he did in the 2016-17 campaign.