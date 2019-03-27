Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Reappears in goal column

Danault scored his 12th of the season Tuesday in a 6-1 win over the Panthers.

And such ends a goalless drought that had reached 20 games. Danault is sitting on 49 points after his goal Tuesday and has five games remaining to find one more for 50, a milestone he's yet to achieve to this point in his NHL career.

