Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Reappears in goal column
Danault scored his 12th of the season Tuesday in a 6-1 win over the Panthers.
And such ends a goalless drought that had reached 20 games. Danault is sitting on 49 points after his goal Tuesday and has five games remaining to find one more for 50, a milestone he's yet to achieve to this point in his NHL career.
