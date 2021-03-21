Danault had two assists with six shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Danault had a hand in goals by linemates Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher. His clean faceoff win led to Gallagher's game-tying goal early in the third period, setting up Montreal's first win in 10 extra-time tries. It's been a frustrating season for Danault, a top-line center with points in just nine of 31 games. Thankfully for antsy fantasy owners, he's registered multiple points in six of those nine contests.