Danault had two assists with six shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.
Danault had a hand in goals by linemates Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher. His clean faceoff win led to Gallagher's game-tying goal early in the third period, setting up Montreal's first win in 10 extra-time tries. It's been a frustrating season for Danault, a top-line center with points in just nine of 31 games. Thankfully for antsy fantasy owners, he's registered multiple points in six of those nine contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Comes up with two points•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Good to go Monday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Deemed game-time call•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Likely to play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Leaves game briefly•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finally gets first goal•