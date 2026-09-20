Danault recorded two goals on four shots and a hit during Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Maple Leafs.

Danault spent time with the Kings and Canadiens last year, and his production took a significant hit despite appearing in 75 regular-season games. He recorded 11 goals, 17 assists, 63 hits, 40 blocked shots and 26 PIM while averaging 15:34 of ice time. He showed improvement after being dealt to Montreal, and it's possible that he's able to put together some sort of bounce-back performance during the 2026-27 campaign.