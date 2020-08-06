Danault posted an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Danault drew the secondary helper on Jeff Petry's game-winning goal in the third period. Through three games versus the Penguins, Danault has a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 11 hits and six PIM. The 27-year-old center is seeing top-line usage and returning solid value in that role.