Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Registers two-pointer
Danault scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Toronto.
Danault figured prominently during a wide-open third period in which there were six goals and two lead changes. He won an offensive zone faceoff that led to Brendad Gallagher's goal, then he gave the Canadiens a late lead before Toronto's Auston Matthews sent the game into overtime. Danault has primarily been a setup guy on the top line with Gallagher and could see an uptick in points if he remains a fixture on the power play. He's averaged 2:23 of power play time on ice over the first two games.
