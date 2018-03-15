Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Remains unavailable

Danault (face) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Danault will miss a third straight contest Thursday, and the Canadiens have yet to provide any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. The 25-year-old pivot should be considered day-to-day until more is known about the severity of his injury.

