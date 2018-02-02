Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Resumes skating

Danault (concussion) hit the ice for a 90 minute training session Friday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Coach Claude Julien clarified that Friday's solo skate was actually the third of the week for Danault, per John Lu of TSN.ca. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the center; however, until he is cleared to return to practice -- including taking contact -- fantasy owners may want to temper expectations of a pending return.