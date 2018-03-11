Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Returns Saturday, leaves game

Danault was struck in the face by a stick late in the second period and did not return for the third period of Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He finished with one hit and one blocked shot over 13:40 of ice time.

Danault had been made available at game time Saturday after he missed Thursday's game against Florida with a stiff neck. We'll need to ferret out details of the injury, so at this time Danault should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Columbus until we learn more.

