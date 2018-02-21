Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Returns to lineup

Danault had one shot, three blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty over 15:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Danault, who returned to action after he missed 15 games due to a concussion, played nearly two minutes fewer than his season average (16:43 TOI) while on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Charles Hudon. Prior to his injury, Danault typically skated on a line with Max Pacioretty, but he'll need to get comfortable with new mates if the Canadiens move Pacioretty at next week's trade deadline as expected.

