Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Reunited with Pacioretty

Danault centered a line that included Max Pacioretty during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Head coach Claude Julien, looking to shake up the league's worst offense, put his lines in a blender Monday. The coach hopes the reunion of Danault and Pacioretty has the same impact it did last season when Danault broke out with 40 points. Julien put the two players together at the start of the second period in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks, and Pacioretty finished with a game-high 10 shots.