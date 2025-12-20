Danault (illness) was acquired by the Canadiens from the Kings on Friday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick (originally belonging to Columbus).

Danault's slow start to the season with the Kings turned him into a trade candidate, and he'll be back with the Canadiens for a second stint. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Danault won't be able to suit up Saturday versus the Penguins, but he could be available for Sunday's rematch in Pittsburgh to close the home-and-home set. Through 30 games this season, he's earned just five assists with 42 shots on net and 22 hits. Danault has never been a strong goal-scorer, so fantasy managers should expect him to get just a slight bump in offense, likely in a middle-six role.