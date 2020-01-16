Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores against former team

Danault potted a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Perhaps Danault was more familiar with Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, as the center was the only Canadien to solve his old teammate. Danault is up to 12 goals -- matching last year's output -- and 32 points in 48 games. The 26-year-old has added 92 shots on goal, 87 hits and a plus-13 rating this season.