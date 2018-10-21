Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores first goal
Danault scored a goal and had five shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Danault finished off a scoring chance, smartly set up by Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen, to pot his first goal of the season. It was encouraging to see Danault fire off five shots -- he tied for the team lead Saturday -- but he entered the game with just six shots over six games and went shot-less in three of those games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Rebounds at dot Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Picks up assist•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Shines on top line Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Adds Pilates to offseason training plan•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Lands three-year deal in Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Decides to go arbitration route•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.