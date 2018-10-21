Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores first goal

Danault scored a goal and had five shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Danault finished off a scoring chance, smartly set up by Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen, to pot his first goal of the season. It was encouraging to see Danault fire off five shots -- he tied for the team lead Saturday -- but he entered the game with just six shots over six games and went shot-less in three of those games.