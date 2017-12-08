Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores in Thursday's loss
Danault scored a goal on three shots and added a blocked shot in 18:47 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
Danault redirected a Max Pacioretty backhander to give Montreal a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. It was the fifth goal of the season for the Quebec native, who has five points (two goals, three assists) over the last five games. As long as he's saddled to captain Max Pacioretty, Danault will get plenty of ice time (17:44 TOI/G).
