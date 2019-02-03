Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores ninth

Danault scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Danault tipped in Jeff Petry's missile from the point to score his ninth of the season. After a slow start to the season, the top-six center has 16 points in the last 17 games, giving him 34 for the season, fourth among Montreal's forwards.

