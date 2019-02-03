Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores ninth
Danault scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
Danault tipped in Jeff Petry's missile from the point to score his ninth of the season. After a slow start to the season, the top-six center has 16 points in the last 17 games, giving him 34 for the season, fourth among Montreal's forwards.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Streak reaches four•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Heating up on new line•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Adds two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Takes therapy day•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Earns two goals in OT win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Trio of assists in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...