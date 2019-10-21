Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores twice, but Habs lose
Danault scored twice and led all Montreal forwards with 17:25 of ice time in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Albeit in a loss, Danault produced his first multi-goal game Sunday and now has seven points in nine games. The two-way center continues to be a favorite of Claude Julien's, as his ice time would indicate, and Danault is likely to see even more opportunities down the road. Don't expect his shooting percentage to remain where it is (20 percent).
