Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scoring at better rate
Danault scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
Danault tipped in Jeff Petry's missile from the point to score his ninth in 52 games. That's the same number of games he played during an injury-shortened 2017-18 season, when he scored eight times with an 8.5 shooting percentage. He's improved to 10.5 percent this season, following a 16-game stretch in which he's scored at a rate of 23.3 percent (seven goals, 30 shots).
