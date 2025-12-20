Danault (illness) is expected to join the Canadiens on Tuesday ahead of the team's game against Boston, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet on Saturday.

Danault has been dealing with an illness, but he may also need to settle his work visa situation before being eligible to play. He has accounted for five assists, 42 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 22 hits across 30 appearances this season. Montreal acquired the 32-year-old forward from the Kings on Friday.