Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Set to play Wednesday

Danault (mouth) will travel with the team and is expected to suit up versus Boston on Wednesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Danault has racked up eight helpers in his last 10 outings but remains goalless over that stretch. Perhaps more concerning is the fact that the center registered a mere three shots in his last five contests, not exactly the best way to break out of a goal drought.

