Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sets new career high for points
Danault notched his 30th assist of the season in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.
Danault missed Montreal's last game tending to the birth of his first child, but he returned with a vengeance Thursday, drawing the primary assist on Brendan Gallagher's opening goal. The helper gives him to 41 points on the season, good enough for a new career high. Danault's previous career high for points in a season was 40, set back in 2016-17.
