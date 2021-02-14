Danault had an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto.

Danault, whose giveaway led to the Maple Leafs lone goal, rebounded with the primary helper on Tyler Toffoli's goal that knotted the game at one apiece. Toffoli recently replaced Tomas Tatar on the top line, a move head coach Claude Julien hopes will ignite a slumping offense. It was Toffoli's first marker since joining Danault and Brendan Gallagher in the latter stages of Wednesday's loss to the Maple Leafs. For Danault, it was just the second time in 11 games he's registered a point. He's notoriously atop Montreal's struggling offense; Danault has not scored and has just six points in 15 games.