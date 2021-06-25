Danault registered an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Danault sent a backhand pass to Artturi Lehkonen, who scored 1:39 into overtime to send the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals. The assist was just Danault's third point in 17 playoff outings. The 28-year-old center sees big minutes as a shutdown option -- he's added 29 hits, 21 blocked shots, 34 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in these playoffs. The relative lack of offense will often keep him below the fantasy radar.