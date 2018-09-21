Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Shines on top line Thursday
Danault had two assists and was plus-2 in Thursday's preseason win over the Capitals.
In what looked like a possible top line, Danault centered Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar. That unit had a hand in three of Montreal's five goals, producing five points. Danault set up the first goal after forcing a turnover at the blue line. "They were a great line for us tonight and if we get three more lines like that, we'll be okay," coach Claude Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. Danault, a 2011 first-round pick that languished in Chicago, has resuscitated his career since joining the Canadiens. He signed a three-year deal during the offseason and will be the top-line center for a team that's projected to have one consistent scoring line.
