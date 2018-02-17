Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sitting out Saturday
Danault (concussion) will not return to the lineup Saturday against the Golden Knights.
Danault has reportedly cleared the concussion protocol and has been cleared for contact, but he's yet to receive the green light to rejoin game action. With the 24-year-old pivot still unavailable and Nicolas Deslauriers (undisclosed) a game-time call, the Canadiens could be down to 12 healthy forwards for Saturday's game against Las Vegas.
