Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Skates Tuesday

Danault (concussion) skated before Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Danault returned to skating late last week, and head coach Claude Julien told reporters there hasn't been any setbacks. There's still no timetable for Danault's return, so you can probably ignore him Thursday at Philadelphia and Saturday when P.K. Subban returns to the Montreal with the Predators.

