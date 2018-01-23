Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Slated to miss fifth straight contest
Danault (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado.
Danault will miss a fifth consecutive game due to concussion-like symptoms. The 24-year-old forward has yet to resume skating, and the Canadiens haven't released any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup, so he should be considered out indefinitely until Montreal provides an update on his condition. Byron Froese will continue to skate in a bottom-six role until Danault is cleared to play.
