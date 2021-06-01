Danault produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Danault's first point in seven postseason games was a secondary assist on Tyler Toffoli's empty-net goal. The 28-year-old Danault isn't a huge scoring threat -- he had 24 points in 53 regular-season contests this year. The Quebec native instead provides a solid two-way game and skill at the faceoff dot in a top-six role.