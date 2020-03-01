Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Snaps goal drought

Danault had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina. He added one shot, one blocked shot and a minor penalty.

Montreal's top line, which has not done much goal scoring the last couple of weeks, produced a pair goals in the win. Danault's goal futility extended farther than his linemates Tomas Tatar Brendan Gallagher, as he entered Saturday's contest without a goal in the previous 18 games before lighting the lamp early in the first period. The two-point night, his seventh of the season, extended Danault's scoring streak to three games (one goal, three assists).