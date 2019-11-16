Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sparks big rally

Danault scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Danault's three points all came in the second period. He opened the scoring at 6:22, then assisted on tallies from Shea Weber and Nick Suzuki that helped the Canadiens stake out a commanding 4-0 lead. Danault is up to six goals and 14 points in 19 contests, with a plus-9 rating and 30 shots on goal. He's showing that there's legitimacy to the 53-point campaign the 26-year-old compiled in 2018-19.