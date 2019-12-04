Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Stands out on special evening

Danault scored a goal and tallied an assist, finishing with two points in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

In the final moments of the first period, with exactly "0.1" on the clock, Danault lit the lamp, scoring on a frantic two-on-one to give Montreal a 1-0 lead in a game where the hosts were searching for their first win since Nov. 15. The Habs' most reliable man down the middle got it done on a night that saw former Canadiens captains honored in a pre-game ceremony. Tuesday's performance put Danault over 20 points, now with 21 in 28 games, and the first-line center is hoping to improve on what was a career-best 53-point 2018-19 campaign.