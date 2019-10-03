Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Starts on power play

Danault will be part of Montreal's power play to start the season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Danault has been primarily an even-strength player during his career and averaged a mere 29 seconds per game when Montreal skated with a man advantage in 2018-19. That was also a season in which the Canadiens finished 30th in power-play efficiency, so changes are warranted entering 2019-20. Danault, coming off a season in which he had a career-high 53 points, could establish a new benchmark if he sticks on the power play.