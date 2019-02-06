Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Starts scoring streak

Danault scored a goal on three shots and finished plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. He added a hit and a blocked shot in a forward-high 17:24 of ice time.

Danault's score was originally ruled no goal, but the ruling was changed upon video review to extend his point streak to three games. It was his 10th goal of the season and second in three games. His 36 points rank fifth on the team while his 35 even-strength/shorthanded points are second only to Max Domi (38). Danault is well within striking distance of establishing a new career benchmark in scoring, needing just five points over the final 28 games.