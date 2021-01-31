Danault had a team-high five shots and a two-minute minor penalty over 15:22 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Flames.

Danault, who has three assists, is one of three Canadiens -- Paul Byron and Brett Kulak the others -- yet to have scored a goal through eight games. He fired just three shots on goal over the first seven games, so it appears Danault is taking action to break his scoreless streak.