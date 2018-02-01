Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Still sidelined

Danault (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.

Danault will miss an eighth consecutive game Thursday due to concussion-like symptoms, and the Canadiens have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. The 24-year-old pivot can be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates.

