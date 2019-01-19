Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Streak reaches four

Danault had an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

Danault has points in all four games since coach Claude Julien moved Jonathan Drouin to his line, which also includes Brendan Gallagher. He barely gets ice time on the power play, which caps his ability to garner points, but Danault's 32 even-strength points are second on the team behind Max Domi.