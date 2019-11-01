Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Strikes first in crazy win
Danault scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Danault put the Canadiens ahead early in the first period, but they wouldn't have an advantage again until Max Domi scored in overtime. Danault is up to nine points and 20 hits in 13 appearances this year. It's a similar scoring rate as he had last year when he managed a career-high 53 points in 81 contests.
