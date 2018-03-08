Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Surprise scratch Thursday

Danault is out Thursday against the Panthers. He woke up with neck stiffness leading to headaches.

Claude Julien said that the team didn't want to take any chances given Danault's injury history. The Canadiens will have to shift their lineup around now, which could be tricky given that Charles Hudon is also day-to-day. Danault's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Lightning.

