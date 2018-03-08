Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Surprise scratch Thursday
Danault is out Thursday against the Panthers. He woke up with neck stiffness leading to headaches.
Claude Julien said that the team didn't want to take any chances given Danault's injury history. The Canadiens will have to shift their lineup around now, which could be tricky given that Charles Hudon is also day-to-day. Danault's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Lightning.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finishes off Rangers•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Back in fold•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Contending for Tuesday return•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Clears protocol, still sitting Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...