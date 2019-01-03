Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Takes therapy day

Danault took a therapy day and was not on the ice for practice Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Therapy days are common in the NHL, and there's no indication Danault will miss Thursday's home game against the Canucks. He's been on fire recently with five goals and four assists over the last five games, putting Danault at 27 points through 40 games. That's two more points than he had in 52 games last season.