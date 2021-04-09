Danault scored a goal on his only shot Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Danault cleaned up a Tomas Tatar rebound in front to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:40 into the opening period. It was only the fourth goal of the year for Danault, although he does have nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last nine games.
