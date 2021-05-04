Danault scored the game-tying goal and had four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto. He also had two shots and two blocks.

With Montreal netminder Jake Allen on the bench for an extra skater, Danault stuffed home a puck from the side of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with just 52 seconds left in in regulation. It was Danault's fifth goal of the year and ended his 13-game dry spell.