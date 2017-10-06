Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Ties it on shortie

Danault scored a shorthanded goal, had three shots on net and recorded a hit over 17:19 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

The Sabres were looking to make their two goals stand up against the offensively challenged Canadiens midway through the third period when Danault tucked a wraparound equalizer under Robin Lehner's skate. The Habs are shaping up to be the same low-scoring offense seen in 2016-17, so any forward not skating on the top line will be a risky fantasy play. Danault, who finished last season on Montreal's top line and had a career high 13 goals and 40 points, opens the 2017-18 season on the second unit with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw. Galchenyuk is the offensive star of the unit and, over time, could lift them into a reliable secondary source of scoring.