Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Ties it on shortie
Danault scored a shorthanded goal, had three shots on net and recorded a hit over 17:19 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.
The Sabres were looking to make their two goals stand up against the offensively challenged Canadiens midway through the third period when Danault tucked a wraparound equalizer under Robin Lehner's skate. The Habs are shaping up to be the same low-scoring offense seen in 2016-17, so any forward not skating on the top line will be a risky fantasy play. Danault, who finished last season on Montreal's top line and had a career high 13 goals and 40 points, opens the 2017-18 season on the second unit with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw. Galchenyuk is the offensive star of the unit and, over time, could lift them into a reliable secondary source of scoring.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Opens scoring against Tampa•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Involved in Saturday's win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Off top line•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Will play Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Status for Sunday's game in question•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...