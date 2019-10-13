Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Top line delivers
Danault scored a goal on two shots, had an assist and delivered three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over St. Louis.
Montreal head coach Claude Julien hasn't been bashful this week about demanding more from his top line, and the trio -- Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar -- responded with its best game thus far, accounting for three goals in the win. "We had a little video session just us three this morning," shared Danault. "We wanted to be better as a line to help the team. I think it helped tonight." The seventh-year center has four points (two goals, two assists) while being more engaged as a body checker, registering 10 hits through the first five games.
