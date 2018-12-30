Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Trio of assists in loss
Danault put three assists on the board Saturday in a 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay
Danault puts up points in fits and spurts -- this is his second straight three-point Saturday. But he goes for stretches without points. Still, Danault is on pace for a 50-point season and that almost makes him fantasy relevant. He could be helpful if he could just iron out the peaks and valleys in his stat lines.
