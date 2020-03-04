Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Two helpers Tuesday

Danault notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

He picked up the secondary helper on the Habs' first two goals of the night, setting the team on its way to a big victory. Danault now has a modest four-game point streak going, during which he's recorded one goal and six points.

