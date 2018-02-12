Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Will travel with team

Danault (concussion) will join the Habs for their upcoming four-game road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Danault was a full participant at practice Monday, which could mean he is nearing a return from his 12-game stint in the press box. The team did not provide any specifics regarding when the center might be available, but his inclusion on the travel itinerary is certainly a step in the right direction.