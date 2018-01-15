Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Won't play Monday

Danault (head) will not be available against the Islanders on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Considering the significance of Danault's injury, fantasy owners probably shouldn't have expected him to be in the lineup Monday. The team did not provide a specific update on when the center might be available, but it's hard to imagine it will be a short-term absence. Logan Shaw was claimed off waivers to help fill out the roster in the meantime.