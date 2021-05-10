Danault (concussion) will miss the remainder of the regular season but is expected to return for the start of the playoffs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Danault is expected to be joined by Carey Price (concussion), Shea Weber (upper body) and Brendan Gallagher (thumb) for the start of the postseason, as the Canadiens are getting healthy at just the right time. The defensive-minded center's set to hit unrestricted free agency on the heels of a pedestrian regular season, which he'll finish with five goals and 19 assists in 53 games.