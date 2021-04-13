Danault had an assist, one shot on goal, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Danault, along with Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron, were dogged on the forecheck behind the Toronto net, which eventually led to the first of Tatar's two goals. It was the second assist in three games for Danault, who along with Tatar worked with a new right winger Monday in Byron. He and Tatar will miss Brendan Gallagher (thumb), but the newly constituted threesome produced immediately.