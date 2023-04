Harvey-Pinard (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Washington on Thursday.

Harvey-Pinard missed two games with the injury. He had been hot before getting hurt, finding the back of the net five times in his previous four games. He has 14 goals and 19 points in 32 games with Montreal this season. Harvey-Pinard is slated to start on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia.